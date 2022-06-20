Kim Kardashian calls Kanye West ‘the best dad’

Despite the misunderstandings related to their separation which has obtained a great media coverage, Kim Kardashian has always stated that he wants to maintain a friendly relationship with Kanye West with whom she was married from 2014 to 2022, and with whom she had her parents four children. The entrepreneur and reality star has spent affectionate words for her ex-husband, the protagonist of some published photos on Instagram Stories for Father’s Day which in the States is celebrated on June 19th. In the shots the rapper is surrounded by the affection of his four children: North, Psalm, Chicago And Saint born between 2013 and 2015.

All the dads in Kim Kardashian’s life

deepening





Pete Davidson is back on social after the offenses of Kanye West

Kanye West, the rapper who last year changed his name to Ye, is always in Kim Kardashian’s thoughts despite the tensions that have accompanied the last two seasons related to the divorce request by the entrepreneur who, after the official separation , she also took back her maiden name.

The most famous of the Kardashians is very emotionally involved in Father’s Day which she celebrates every year with the publication of hold Memory picture in which she pays homage to the paternal figures who have guided her in life.

If the place of honor belongs to his father, the lawyer Robert KardashianKris Jenner’s first husband who died prematurely when the entrepreneur was a teenager, Kim Kardashian never forgets to mention the athlete in the story of her family life Bruce Jenner, today Caitlyn Jenner, who practically raised both Kim and her sisters like a real father. In the saga of the fathers of the Kardashian house, the latest arrival, in chronological order, is therefore Ye, always described as a loving and caring father on the part of the entrepreneur. In the caption of the chosen photos Kim writes: “Thank you for being the best dad to our children and for loving them the way you love them. Happy Father’s Day Ye ”.