Kim Kardashian as Marilyn Monroe: at the Met Gala with the iconic dress of the diva

P.er Kim Kardashian the Met Gala is an opportunity to amaze. Last year she had “disappeared” under a total black Balenciaga dress that also covered her head. In the 2022 edition dedicated to “Gilded Glamor” it was hard to believe that she would be able to do better. Yet the influencer and reality star has found a way to get talked about once again. In fact, you have bet on a iconic dresswhich belonged to one of the greatest divas of all time: Marilyn Monroe.

Kim Kardashian’s choice

Kardashian showed up on the New York red carpet alongside her new partner, comedian Pete Davidson, showing off a new platinum blonde cut. But it was inevitably the chosen dress that was striking. It is about a long and tight chiffon evening dress, embellished with 6000 crystals hand embroidered in a rosette pattern by renowned costume designer Jean Louis.

Marilyn and wishes to President Kennedy

Marilyn debuted on May 19, 1962 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, on the occasion of the celebrations for the 45th anniversary of John Fitzgerald Kennedy. On that occasion the diva sang “Happy Birthday Mr. President” with a warm and sensual voice, so much so that the then US president said: “After hearing such sweet greetings, I can also retire from politics.” A moment left in historyalso because less than two weeks later Marilyn Monroe will be found lifeless in her home in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

On his social media profiles, Kim Kardashian shared all her enthusiasm for the choice: «I am truly honored to wear the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to President John F. Kennedy». Then the influencer thanked Ripley’s Believe It or Not! of Orlando, Florida, for giving her the dress for one evening. The museum bought the garment in 2016 for a staggering sum, 4.81 million dollars. At the time, Marilyn paid him 1200 dollars.

Successful tribute

A very tight dress (Kim had to lose 7 pounds to get in) and the perfect color for the Kardashian’s complexion, which seemed to be covered only in rhinestones. For her, the test is largely outdated. If he wanted to pay homage to one of the most famous characters in American show business, she did it perfectly.

