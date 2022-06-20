Keeping his wife happy, a bathtub and the music of Mozart: this is how Eric Favre created coffee capsules

Ideas This is how the sandwich was invented by the fourth Earl of Sandwich in the 18th century

This is how the sandwich was invented by the fourth Earl of Sandwich in the 18th century Science The fascinating story of the creator of Vicks VapoRub, who died of pneumonia

Last Wednesday, the company specializing in coffee Nespresso opened its fifteenth boutique in Madrid. A 50 square meter store, in the middle of Gran Vía, where thousands of visitors can taste its 82 types of capsules -among them, the Italian ristretto or the Gran Lungo- and discover its 13 coffee shops. Like your new Vertuo, which includes a revolutionary extraction system. In accordance with Vincent Termonte, the general director of Nespressso in Spain, the store will help consolidate the future of the company that already operates in 81 countries, through 800 boutiques. However, when eric favre (75), its creator, began to devise the first machine, he never thought that his invention would have a global reach. Moreover, legend has it that the only thing the Swiss wanted was to “please” his Italian wife.

From a young age, Eric Favre -son of an inventor- felt curiosity about science. That is why, according to his own words, he decided study aerospace engineering at the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne, Switzerland. But, when finishing the race, Favre did not arrive at NASA, but at the Nestl multinational, in order to work in the packaging sector. “In 1975, the same year I married my wife Anna-Maria, Nestlé hired me to develop the new square container they were devising for Nescaf Gold… And I had the intention of invent the best coffee in the world. However, my wife, who was Italian, taught me that I didn’t know anything about that drink”, he commented, in 2017. Moreover, in numerous interviews, Favre has pointed out that Anna-MaraB because he didn’t even know how to make a ristretto simple, so she became obsessed with creating something that she would like…

Although his wife’s jokes took their toll on his ego, it was Anna-Maria herself who I helped him find the ideal shape to make coffee After much thought, I decided tour italy and discovered places like San Eustaquio e Eugenio in Rome, where I saw that the bartenders they pulled the levers of their Pavoni machine 10 times to produce small coffees, but with incredible flavor. I asked them all I could, but since I didn’t speak Italian, my wife was the one who played the role of translator”, revealed Favre five years ago, when he recounted when it was the precise moment that Nespresso was born. “It was while I took a bath and listened to Mozart that suddenly I realized that add air to coffee I could give it an intense flavor, a twist,” he revealed to the Swiss outlet Info Mduse. But what exactly did Favre discover?

In principle, a formula. According to Global Coffee Report, what Favre did was the logistics to create “a combination of oxygen pressure mixed with coffee packaged to extract all the flavors”. In this way, the engineer -who had previously created an innovative tempered glass- came up with the precise design for his idea, the one that included an air cylinder, a valve and a faucet, which soon evolved into a device that includes the capsules that we know today. Despite this, Favre he did not explain anything to his bosses about its creation. In the first instance it was for free and until he was convinced that everything was working, he did not inform the management of the company, which, he was sure, would support him. But that didn’t happen. “I did all this research quietly, until I patented the capsules in 1976. So, the following year, I decided to check if the project was marketable… And they don’t care” has indicated.

According to Favre’s own account, Nestlé was very focused on the development of instant coffee and believe that the idea of ​​Nespresso -which has not yet acquired that name- was too expensive and cumbersome. What’s more, Eric has dared to say that Nestl saw him as a “real nuisance”, so they forced him to dedicate himself to the evaporation of soluble coffee and subsequently shipped to Japan. Yet there he was heard. In fact, it was the japanese those who convinced Helmut Maucher, the former CEO of Nestlé, to launch Nespresso in 1986 in Switzerland, Germany and Italy with capsules at the reduced price of 80 cents. But the idea only caught the attention of a few… According to specialized media, Nestl’s first mistake was to offer the product as an office and restaurant item, instead of offering it as “the easiest way to make coffee at home”… What the multinational understood years later.

As a result, in 1991, Favre I decided to leave Nestl and begin to create other capsule companies -among them, Monodor-, with which he was able to continue promoting your technology around the world. So, in 2000, Nestlé decided to give the invention that would change his company a new chance and by focusing on the comfort and the exclusivity of the design, began to multiply their sales. For example, in 2011, Nespresso even sold more than three billion euros in a year, so it is not surprising that in the first months of 2022 and, as reported by Comunicaffe, Nespresso has grown 7.6% compared to last year, in addition to reporting sales of 5.4% more compared to 2021. Come on, it doesn’t hurt the Swiss to shell out a million for George Clooney to say “Nespresso, what else?”… And it is that every time the actor promotes the brand, the Inissia and Essenza coffee machines are sold like hot cakes.