Juve, Szczesny remembers CR7: “How to always start 1-0”

Wojciech Szczesny he said play with Cristiano Ronaldo made him feel as if his team were starting their games with a goal advantage, and he regretted the failure of the Juventus in winning the Champions League with the great Portuguese in the team.

Ronaldo scored 101 goals in 134 appearances in all competitions for the Juve between 2018 and 2021, averaging one goal every 113.95 minutes and winning five trophies in Italy.

In the 2021-22 season, after the return of Ronaldo to the Manchester Unitedthe Juve it stopped in second consecutive fourth place in A league and it United he struggled in Premier Leaguefinishing in sixth place with the worst tally of points (58) in the competition, despite the striker’s 18 goals in the top flight.

Ronaldo failed to win the Champions League while he represented the bianconeri and, although Szczesny regrets the European releases against Ajax (2019), Lyon (2020) and Port (2021), fondly remembers the period in which he played with the striker.

“He is a brilliant player who makes a difference not only on the pitch,” he said Szczesny to the Polish newspaper Przeglad Sportowy. “I don’t know if there is anyone in the world at his level. When he arrived, however, we didn’t see him as a CR7, but as a teammate. With him, however, I experienced things that did not exist. Going onto the pitch with him, even before the referee whistled the start, was like being 1-0 ahead. It was impressive.