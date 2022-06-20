Justin Bieber reveals he has facial paralysis

Justin beiber image : Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Justin beiber I went to Instagram today To reveal the whole reason why a series of shows in Toronto and Washington DC were recently canceled to explain (And it seems) to an audience of millions of fans who suffer from a form Facial paralysis known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

(specially, Ramsay Hunt syndrome type IIwhich occurs when the chickenpox / shingles virus reactivates in adults and specifically affects the facial nerves and causes half of the entire face to freeze . In case you are ah You need something else to be afraid of today.)

In the video, Bieber speaks directly to the camera, clearly revealing that the muscles on the right side of his face appear to be functionally immobile. He posted the video after the camp received criticism of him for canceling the previous show Offers, ie Continuous Bieber part justice a ride. At the time, Toronto Place issued a note saying: “ Due to a disease unrelated to COVID, the Justice Tour has postponed the Toronto shows this week ”.

Bieber appears quite optimistic in the video, as he recounts his strong desire to get back on tour as quickly as possible. (Ramsay Hunt syndrome symptoms can last up to three months; it can also cause permanent hearing loss if left untreated.

“ THE t will go back to normal, ”Bieber said in the video, which has been viewed by 15 million people today. “ [It will take] time, and we don’t know how long it will last, but it will be fine. And I have hope, and I trust in God, and I trust that all of this is due to a reason. Not sure what it is now. But in the meantime I rest. “

Bieber’s current tour was supposed to go through New York in the next few weeks before crossing the continent to Los Angeles on July 3 (the international leg was supposed to take up the second half of the year). It is now evolving for the foreseeable future.

