Jurassic World: the keys to the success of a saga immune to bad reviews

In the middle of 2020, in England a complex and costly apparatus was assembled that allowed the resumption of the filming of Jurassic World: Dominion. Under the supervision of experts, in July of that year the Pinewood studios were dressed according to the Covid protocols, marking the first major return of Hollywood filming since the beginning of the crisis that almost left the audiovisual industry on the canvas.

Almost two years later, the new installment of the saga leads the mass return of viewers to the theaters of the planet: after its first 20 days on the world billboard, it is already the fifth most millionaire film of the year, totaling US$ 622, 1 million in collection and stomping to at least filter into the top 3 of 2022 (they lead Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Top Gun: Maverick Y batman). A performance that makes plausible the huge investment of the studio in implementing measures so that its stars and crew returned to the set in the first months of the pandemic.

Photo: ILM/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

At the same time, the roar of the film materializes despite the fact that it has earned the poorest reviews in memory of the franchise. “Overwhelmingly mediocre and pointless”, shot The Guardian. “Even the abrupt turn to classic monster horror that director JA Bayona attempted in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom It showed more inventiveness than anything that happens here, ”argued The Hollywood Reporter, referring to its predecessor. The New York Times chimed in: “It would be nice if those reanimated monsters inspired better movies.”

Here we review why, despite everything, the saga continues to enjoy good commercial health:

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ended with a closing that promised something juicy: the different corners of the world no longer belonged only to humanity, but now also to the dinosaurs, who were left free after the Nublar Island disaster and the chaos that is generated with the surviving species after their transfer to England.

The sequel limits that premise by setting most of its plot at the headquarters of a company in Italy, where the protagonists of the film arrive after a kidnapping occurs. But before and after taking the action there, the film is generous in including dozens of different dinosaurs, from Blue, the velociraptor who has a special bond with Owen (Chris Pratt), to the classic Tyrannosaurus rex and other surprises that it is better not to detail.

Photo: ILM/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

without risking anything, Jurassic World: Dominion It fulfills the simple promise of executing scenes in which humans flee from the creatures and the same monsters fight each other. It’s not a big deal, but the film appeals to maximize the enjoyment that can be produced with sequences of this type on the widest screen that can be found.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard carry the weight of the saga since Jurassic World (2015), the film that brought back new faces to the franchise born in 1993 under the baton of Steven Spielberg. After a brief appearance by Jeff Goldblum in the 2018 film, the story crosses the destinies of his most recent faces with those who led both the original film and its two sequels, in 1997 and 2001.

But this is the first time in 29 years that Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill are together again in a single production (in the sequels they alternated and never crossed paths again), also here in the same story in the company of Pratt and DallasHoward. That single film encounter is more than enough of an excuse for legions of fans to be flocking to see the new installment, as questionable as certain creative decisions are.

Photo: John Wilson/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

For some reason, Jurassic World: Dominion it has been touted throughout as the closing of the franchise. Or, at least, as a conclusion to the journey of the human characters that have carried the burden of the saga, and the last time that the director and screenwriter Colin Trevorrow goes behind the scenes of a film of this type.

Will there be new stories set in the same universe in the future? It’s hard to imagine not. But that farewell label ends up configuring an irresistible panorama for those familiar with the saga. The move has fresh history in Hollywood: the final two parts of avengers They swept theaters around the world, although the saga continues with characters new and old.

Divided into two stages (jurassic-park Y Jurassic World), the franchise has always performed solidly on the big screen. Although in the United States it achieved –for a minimum figure– the most lukewarm premiere of the brand Jurassic Worldthe new movie is sure to top $1 billion in grosses, just as the 2015 and 2018 films did ($1.6 billion and $1.3 million, respectively).

Photo: John Wilson/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

In Chile, the film achieved the best debut for the franchise, surpassing 300,000 attendees in its first four days on the billboard. According to figures from Comscore – IBOE, until yesterday it had gathered 659,466 viewers. Those numbers – plus the proximity to the winter holidays – put it in the race to try to get closer to the figures of its predecessors (1,033,039 in 2015 and 1,467,510 in 2018).