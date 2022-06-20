‘Jurassic World: Dominion’: Director Responds To T-Rex Criticism – CINEMABLEND

The dinosaur, which is the main image of the saga since ‘Jurassic Park’, has not been well treated in the last trilogy, according to some fans.

If there is a dinosaur that has become the image of the franchise jurassic-parkthat’s him t-rex. Since the first installment of the saga, released in 1993 and directed by Steven Spielberg, this character has been one of the most recognizable. He even became the image of the franchise’s logo. However, some fans they do not agree with the treatment that has been given in Jurassic World: Dominion, the final installment of the new trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. And so it has been made known by a Twitter user to Colin Trevorrow, director of the film, who has responded to criticism.

“Hey, Colin Trevorrow… You’ve made the T-Rex look weak. Again. Come now! He is the face of the franchise. Terrible. The Giga was strong, but science proves that the T-Rex was a better, stronger predator. Very disappointed in your use of Rexy,” writes AngeDeusRex.

In his post, this user mentions the gigantosaurusanother dinosaur that takes on the T-Rex in dominion. It is true that the Gigantosaurus is imposing and a good villain for the story, but many have not understood why the T-Rex has been reduced to so little. Not only in dominion, also in the rest of the new trilogy. For example, she appears briefly at the end of Jurassic World and its presence is similar in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

“I understand the sentiment. It’s worth noting that the T-Rex had an average life expectancy of 28 years, so our Rexy would be near the end of his life by dominion. Even at that age he found the strength to rise up and avenge his own death 65 million years later. Sometimes revenge takes time,” Trevorrow replies.





As the director indicates, time has passed and the T-Rex has been aging, so the Gigantosaurus is in better condition than he is in a confrontation.

Jurassic World: Dominion has collected more than 622 million dollars all over the world. The film, set years after what happened in the fallen kingdom, shows a world in which humans and dinosaurs coexist. This fragile balance will determine who remains at the top of the predators: will the dinosaurs reign again? The film marks the return of Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum as Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant and Ian Malcolm; the leading trio of jurassic-park.















