Jurassic Park dinosaurs still top the North American box office

“Jurassic World Dominion” stomped again at the North American box office this weekend, while the animated film “Lightyear” was second, although it did not meet expectations.

The sixth installment in Universal’s “Jurassic Park” franchise, starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, it grossed $58.7 million between Friday and Sunday, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

“Lightyear”, the latest computer-animated film from Pixar and Disney, rooted in “Toy Story,” it grossed $51 million. David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research called the film “a smooth opening for a spinoff of one of the most successful animated series of all time.”

The film, which contains a same-sex kiss scene, was banned in a dozen mainly Muslim countries, a source close to Disney told AFP this week.

In third place is Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” with a fourth-week gross of $44 million, totaling $466 million domestically and $419 million overseas. In doing so, the action-adventure sequel to the original 1986 film became the biggest hit of Tom Cruise’s career..

It is followed by Disney’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” with $4.2 million. The film starring Benedict Cumberbatch has so far grossed just over $400 million in North America.

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie”, from 20th Century, appears in fifth place with 1.1 million dollars.

They complete the list of the 10 most watched films:

“The Bad Guys” ($980,000)

“Everything at once everywhere” ($960,000)

“Downtown Abbey: A New Era” ($830,000)

“Sonic 2” ($228,000)

“Brian and Charles” ($198,000)

