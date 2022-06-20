Julio César Chávez’s reaction after seeing his son Omar lose

Julio César Chávez got angry with Omar Chávez for losing the fight (Photo: YouTube/EL BOXGLERO)

The return of the Chávez dynasty to the ring was not what he expected Julio Cesar Chavez well Rafael Ortiz took the fight and decisively defeated Omar Chavez. After 10 rounds, the judges awarded Rafael Amarillas the victory with cards 96-95, 96-93 and 98-94, so the great mexican champion saw again the defeat of his son.

Throughout the contest that took place in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Chávez González was shouting instructions at him and comments to Omar on how he should improve his performance in the ring. A video that circulated on social networks captured the frustration that Julio experienced from the stands of the public and how it is that he was angry with the result that the youngest of the Chávez dynasty had.

Although Julius Caesar did not go up to his son’s corner, he did closely follow the duel and He was shouting directions to Omar. At some point in the battle when the businessman was overtaken by Ortizthe caesar of boxing showed his annoyance kept a serious face and his face reflected discomfort at how the fight was going.

Julio César scolded Omar Chávez for his fight with Rafael Ortiz (Photo: YouTube/EL BOXGLERO)

When Rafael Ortiz gave him a harsh punishment and cornered him against the ropes, Julio let out a reproach and within the recording “ching ***” was heard since the blows received by the businessman they bent him down and his face began to swell from the blows he received.

When the bell rang, the former professional boxer approached the bench where Omar was and yelled at him what he had to do: “Come on Omar, get the chaste out Omar, get the chaste out! Omar, upper and hook strong, strong son!”. Throughout the entire fight, Julio César Chávez was getting up from his seat and yelling all kinds of claims at his son and suggestions on how to keep his guard up in front of his clearly hurt face.

There were moments in the fight when the Earthquake, Chavez had accurate blows and he came to cause damage to his rivalso Julius Caesar immediately got up from his seat and encouraged his son to move on to take advantage: “Throw him back, throw it back!, let’s go ahead!”, were the words that the mr knockout told Omar. And it is that in the first rounds, Julio sent Amarillas Ortiz to the canvas, but He recovered and turned the fight around.

Julio César was desperate with the performance of Omar Chávez (Photo: Instagram/@chango0te)

When the judges gave their final verdict, Julio Cesar Chavez He showed obvious annoyance because he knew that his son did not give a good performance and recorded one more defeat in his sports career. Despite Omar Chavez gave the appearance of achieving a knockout loss, he could not with the accurate blows of Raphael Ortiz in the confrontation between the boxers in Culiacán, in the state of Sinaloa.

For the seventh round, Chavez already showed an injury to the eyebrow and returned to the blows against Ortiz’s soft parts in desperation. For the eighth A wound was also opened in the right eye of Amarillas Ortiz.

In the final stretch, the boxers, visibly tired, gave the last of their energy for the last round in which Chavez slipped, which ended up affecting the scores.

Omar Chávez was defeated in Sinaloa by the boxer Rafael Amarillas Ortiz (photo: Special)

This is the third consecutive loss for the son of Julio César Chávez. first before, Oziel Santoyo in Quintana Roo in April 2021 and later with Ramon Innocent Alvarez in Jalisco in July 2021. Before the latter, the boxer was absent for a year.

Amarillas Ortiz, on the other hand, at 27 years old, has accumulated 14 (now 15) wins, 4 losses and 1 draw with 8 wins by knockout.

