Julia Roberts has the perfect flat shoes to wear with a skirt

at age 54 Julia Roberts enjoy fashion. She is not a fashion victim desperate to follow the latest trends at any cost. But she does allow herself to play, have fun, bet on combinations that are out of the expected. And she succeeds with flying colors. In this case Julia Roberts have the footwear perfect flat to wear with a skirt. Many times one imagines that to wear a skirt it is necessary to wear shoes with stiletto heels. But if you want to give it a more relaxed and youthful style, you should bet on these low shoes that will be incredible.

Although she usually wears looks in more neutral tones, she also likes to bet on color. Like in this case. “The actress wears a Stella Jean outfit consisting of a shirt and midi skirt. Both pieces stand out for their print with very striking Hawaiian motifs that express joy and optimism”, explains designer and stylist Nacho Herdt @nachoherdt.

Julia Roberts in a skirt and shirt design with Hawaiian print from the brand Stella Jean.

The brand chosen by roberts You have a very interesting proposal. “Multiculturalism is irreversible” is one of the mottos of the firm created by the Italian-Haitian designer Stella Novarino, known professionally as Stella Jean. She is the only woman of Afro-European origin who is a member of the Italian Fashion Chamber.

“It is very common to see this type of skirt with low or high-heeled sandals, they can also be worn with slippers, to be comfortable. But in this look Julia Roberts He decided to take a risk and join one of the trends that are seen strongly on the catwalks. She chose white chunky moccasins with a masculine air, from the Tods brand. The good thing about these moccasins is that they don’t neglect comfort, they are versatile and allow for super interesting combinations,” says the stylist.

Chunky loafers combine track soles with classic loafer style. They go great with a skirt.

Chunky loafers are a hybrid that combines the height of track-type soles with the comfort and classic style of loafers. This way you get a footwear classic style, but when adding that thick sole it brings a modern and relaxed touch to any look.

And how Julia Roberts Leaving nothing to chance when putting together her styling proposal, she chose an accessory that goes wonderfully with her look: an eccentric Chopard signature flamingo ring. “This gorgeous ring is the perfect complement to such a bright and colorful summer theme,” says Herdt.