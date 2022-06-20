Julia Roberts and Anne Hathaway bet on ‘less is more’ on the third night of Cannes

Another day of luxury and glamor in the French town that is currently hosting one of the most important film festivals of the year. The spotlights have been distributed among several protagonists tonight: Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway, Nieves Alvarez and the brazilian Alessandra Ambrosio. The first two have opted for the simplicity of the formula ‘less is more’; the last two have subscribed to brilli-brilli with impressive haute couture models.

Also read: Nieves Álvarez sweeps Cannes with her fuchsia Valentino and her Lebanese boyfriend

Roberts (54)who was one of the first stars to walk on a carpet wearing trousers, has recalled his beginnings with a fantastic classic from Louis Vuitton in black combined with matching strappy sandals. The ‘jewel’ of the outfit, never better said, was a spectacular necklace in 18-carat white and yellow gold adorned with a central yellow diamond, weighing more than 100 carats and set with pear-shaped and cushion-shaped diamonds. A piece of Chopard which has caught the attention of all those present.









Hathaway (39) She has surprised with a simple white sequined dress with a strapless neckline, an opening under the chest and a long train hooked with puffs on the arms. The look was signed Giorgio Armani.









Nieves Alvarez (48)the first Spanish in this edition of the Cannes Film Festival walking down the carpet, she has fallen in love with a delicious aquamarine dress adorned with pearl crochet, matching crystals, silk tulle appliqués and a honeycomb pattern with silver threads signed by elie saabLebanese like the boyfriend of the top, Bill Saad, who has not accompanied her on the carpet but on her visit to Cannes.









Another of the stars of the night was the Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio (41)with a designer haute couture design Stephane Rolland. It is a piece of puffed skirt with panels covered with rhinestones strategically placed on the chest that has been completed with white gloves.









Also striking are the dresses chosen by the German instagramer Leonie Hannewith a white handmade design of transparencies covered with embroidered pearls, and the Belgian model Rose Bertramwhich emulated a mermaid in a green net dress signed by Hamda Al Fahim.

















Simpler were the Spanish instagramer gala gonzalezwith a straight model in black and lateral openings adorned with crystals, and the actress Deepika Padukonein a simple but gorgeous red Louis Vuitton gown in a peplum silhouette, with spaghetti straps and a V-neckline.

















One of the most original of the night, without a doubt, was Cindy Brunawith an ostentatious design of infinite layers of pink tulle signed by Giambattista Valli.







