JuanSGuarnizo is upset with the community after the Saw Minecraft Games

After three days full of tension, blood and many deaths, the Saw Minecraft Games have come to an end. And, despite the success of the series, the criticism from the community they did not take long to arrive.

This seems not to have liked JuanSGuarnizo, one of the components of the organization of the event. The streamer wanted to speak about it and, from his words, we can infer that he is not exactly happy.

“It’s been disastrous. It has been very stressful. Lots of chat. For my part I do not want to put together something for the community in a very long time. At least not this way,” Juan explained.

“To do something like that again, I don’t want to do it. I think many people will no longer want to do it. I hope that all the people who are fighting can do something and keep these kind of events“, he continued.

Of course, it is undeniable that the Saw Minecraft Games have had flaws, so it was clear that the criticism was going to come. Of course, the line that separates constructive criticism from negative is, sometimes, Very fine.

Even with everything, the event has had more successes than failures and has fulfilled its mission, which is to entertain the audience and provide memorable moments. Let’s stay with this and let’s not forget that behind a project there is always a human team that has invested a lot of time and effort.