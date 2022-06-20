Joker 2, Joaquin Phoenix returns and would share madness with Lady Gaga

“The Joker” was a character that appeared in 1940. He is the villain and archenemy of Batman.

It has been interpreted in its long history in film and television by various actors. In 1960, he was in the skin of César Romero, an interpreter of Cuban origin. He would return in a successful version of Tim Burton in 1989, and as the joker the brilliant Jack Nicholson, a film highly acclaimed by critics and audiences.

Then, he was surprised by the performance of the Australian actor, Heath Ledger, who won the Oscar, a posthumous award, after his death at the age of 28. He was a dark and terrifying Joker.

Filmmaker Todd Phillips directs joaquin phoenix in a new version, in 2019. The film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, winning the Golden Lion for best film, and would later receive 122 international awards, including two Oscars for best actor and music original. The film went on to gross $1.074 million.

This production was surrounded by controversy, branding the film as the glorification of violence. The plot was set in the 80s, and is about the conversion of an aspiring comedian, a murderous psychopath nicknamed “The Joker”. He lives a bitter life with his mother. He has been beaten and abused with moments of mental breakdown. A sick personality.

Warner studios are now rubbing their hands with a sequel that has been confirmed by its writer and director Todd Phillips, and the return of Joaquin Phoenix in the role of the Joker, who will charge 50 million dollars.

actress and singer Lady Gaga is negotiating to be a co-star. The film will be known in principle with the name of “Joker, shared madness”, and its filming will begin this year.