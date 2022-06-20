Johnny Depp’s spokesperson criticizes Amber Heard for his recent televised interview

Although several weeks have passed since the final verdict in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the public and the media are still attentive to the movements of both. He has been reunited with the affection of the public in several live musical performances, while she continues to do her best to keep the attention on her version of events. A few days ago, the protagonist of Aquaman – 73% gave a live interview stating that certain key pieces of evidence were ignored in the legal process, something to which Depp’s representatives have already responded.

Keep reading: Amber Heard speaks for the first time after being defeated by Johnny Depp: “my trial was not fair”

Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp they met on the set of The Rum Diary (Diary of a Seducer) and they soon began a romantic relationship. Their private life quickly became public and they became the couple of the moment. The point is that from the beginning there were several instances in which their union was perceived as problematic and complicated. After getting married, things got worse and more problems came to light. The divorce, a process that began when she appeared in court with a blow and asking for a restraining order against the actor, was a scandal that continues to give material despite the years.

The protagonist of Minamata – 35% did not sit idly by the accusation and the fact that it meant practically retiring from acting because the producers did not want to be associated with their name. After a significant loss in his lawsuit against The Sun for calling him a “wife beater”, the actor started another process now directly against Heard. It was clear that the trial would give Depp access to the public eye from another angle, one that would help him reconcile with the audience even if he lost the verdict.

The happy trial was in itself another scandal and kept these two as main figures in the media for several weeks. Between secrets and mutual accusations, both presented evidence and witnesses who had to confirm who had been the real abuser in the relationship. Much can be said about the verdict, which gave Depp a winning pass and left Heard with less than half a win, especially about the way the public reacted to every detail that was revealed day by day.

After the final decision of the jury was announced, many hoped that the waters would calm down a bit, but perhaps that was asking too much in an industry that requires constant attention in order not to end up in absolute oblivion. Both actors sent official statements to their respective social networks, but they have presented themselves differently to the public. Depp has appeared in a couple of concerts and videos of him have gone viral among his fans, while Heard has said time and time again that the system failed him and agreed to give an exclusive interview that was successfully televised.

You may also like: Amber Heard now blames Johnny Depp fans for losing her mind

At the interview, Amber Heard He assures that certain key pieces of evidence were not accepted as such in the trial and that affected the result because, as he explained, they demonstrate the abuses he suffered. However, what she spoke of were notes where she explained the alleged attacks, something that is not necessarily seen as objective evidence and it is possible that for this reason she was not accepted in the process. The talk that the actress had with Savannah Guthrie of Today has been the subject of much criticism, including from the team at Johnny Depp.

A spokesperson for the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79% sent an official communication to Law & Crime (via CinemaBlend), where he assured that the actress’s interview was a poor attempt to change the result of the verdict:

It is unfortunate that as Johnny seeks to move on with his life, the defendant and her team are rehashing, reimagining, and relitigating issues that have already been decided by the court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by a jury. in favor of Johnny.

Although Depp’s team tries to play down these accusations, it is clear that the statement also serves as a public reminder that the verdict did not benefit Heard.

But as any opportunity is good to continue with the scandal, the representatives of Amber Heard responded to this statement and challenged Johnny Depp to give a live interview as the actress did, something that still remains unanswered. In a short time, Heard will try to appeal the decision of the verdict, assuring that the public perception of her affected the opinion of the jury.

don’t leave without reading: Juror in trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard says they were both abusive