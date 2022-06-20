Johnny Depp’s Lawyers Criticize Amber Heard Reimagining Trial in NBC Interview

ANDthe team of Johnny Depp reply to the statements Amber Heard gave exclusively to NBCa few weeks after Depp would win the libel suit against his ex-wife.

The team of Johnny criticism Amber for continuing to push the narrative that the actor abused her after the court ruled in his favor.

“It is unfortunate that while johnny seeks to move on with her life, the defendant and her team rehash, reimagine and re-litigate issues that have already been decided by the court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by a jury in favor of Johnny,” Depp’s team said.

The jury’s verdict

Earlier this month, the jury found that most of the accusations in the heard were false and conveyed a libelous implication.

She received $2 million for one of her claims, while Johnny received $15 million in total damages.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million. in libel damages in 2019, after she published an opinion piece in 2018 on Washington Post.

Heard does not get out of his script

heard He said that until the day he died he would keep the testimony he gave in court.

He also said that he understood why the jurors had believed in Depp before in it, and described him as a beloved character.

“How could they do a trial? How could they not get into that commotion? They sat listening for three and a half weeks of non-stop testimony unrelated to paid employees and the end of the road,” Heard said in the interview with NBC.

“I don’t blame them, he’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor,” he added.