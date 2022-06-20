Johnny Depp’s first movie vs Amber Heard’s first movie

Before we all talked about the judgment that Johnny Depp beat Amber Heard for defamation, when we mentioned them, we were referring to their work as film artists. Although that has been somewhat forgotten, because these days the focus is on other aspects of his life.

This is why, moving away from the scandals, we want to remember what was the beginning of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard on the big screen.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker