Johnny Depp turned to his networks to clarify certain issues

Acclaimed actor Johnny Depp wants certain fake social media profiles to stop pretending to be him. Similarly, the musician also demanded that the fakers stop posing as members of his work team.

The protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” released a statement in his Instagram stories, in order to clarify certain points regarding his presence on these websites.

Likewise, he suggested that his team is working to remove the aforementioned impostors from the digital landscape. He also pointed out that it was his fans who brought him up to date on the matter.

“I am aware that there are fake accounts out there pretending to be me or that they are working with me. I don’t have any private or secondary accounts on any platform,” Johnny Depp began.

Later, the star of «City of Lies» showed his followers the users with whom he can be found on different profiles such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Discord. The latter is a communication medium for those who are dedicated to video games, they can be contacted by text, voice or video.

At the end of the statement, Depp described the imposters as relentless and advised his fans to beware of these types of imposters posing as him.

The consequences

“I ask you to remain vigilant, it seems that these fake profiles are relentless. My team is working to combat the problem. Thank you for your continued support and for letting me know about this matter! Love and respect, JD X”, expressed the artist.

Although the Hollywood actor did not clarify in what specific way his image is being affected by this problem, it is known that these types of people are dangerous, since they can compromise the finances of another through scams, or they could put words in the mouth of Amber Heard’s ex-husband that he never said.