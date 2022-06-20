Johnny Depp resumes his professional career after the trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is enjoying the most of the “victory” against Amber Heard after a long and truculent legal battle to recover his honor, and this Sunday he performed in Helsinki with Jeff Beck, thus resuming his professional career as a musician two weeks after the trial.

At 59 years old and after the good news of the jury’s verdict, the actor reappeared this weekend playing at the Helsinki Blues Festival, showing that rock and roll is more alive than ever. “The trial was necessary, but he is happy that it is over”, assures a source close to Depp to People magazine and adds that “although he is relieved by the jury’s verdict, he does not gloat”.

“He’s not even talking about the trial now. He filed the lawsuit because he deemed it necessary. However, he has moved on. He now he can go back to what he likes to do. He likes acting and has a busy summer ahead of him. He is also looking forward to continuing to work. He just wants to get his career back. He loves filming”, declares this same source to said medium.

Johnny Depp performing at the Helsinki Blues Festival, in Finland PHOTO: Kimmo Brandt EFE

The other “victories” of Johnny Depp after the trial

After determining earlier this month that the actress had indeed defamed the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ in an article published in Washington Post in 2018, he decided to celebrate it with a dinner of more than 58,000 euros.

A posteriori we learned that in a matter of hours and after knowing the verdict of the jury, sales of Dior’s ‘Sauvage’ perfume – for which Depp is the image – had skyrocketedplacing in the top 4 best-selling perfumes in the main Spanish stores.

In addition, one day after finishing this long legal battle against his ex-wife and after seeing the unconditional support of his fans, Johnny decided to open a profile on the popular social network TikTok to thank the love received during the trial; and the response from his fans was overwhelming: more than 7.4 million followers in the first 24 hours.

Also on June 9 released a new album, which is titled “18″, along with guitarist Jeff Beck. An album made up of 13 songs, including versions by Motown, The Beach Boys, John Lennon, The Velvet Underground, and Killing Joke, among others, along with two original compositions by the one who starred in “Pirates of the Caribbean.” And thanks to which he is now on tour in Europe, thus resuming his facet as a musician.