Johnny Depp resumes his professional career after the trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is enjoying the most of the “victory” against Amber Heard after a long and truculent legal battle to recover his honor, and this Sunday he performed in Helsinki with Jeff Beck, thus resuming his professional career as a musician two weeks after the trial.

At 59 years old and after the good news of the jury’s verdict, the actor reappeared this weekend playing at the Helsinki Blues Festival, showing that rock and roll is more alive than ever. “The trial was necessary, but he is happy that it is over”, assures a source close to Depp to People magazine and adds that “although he is relieved by the jury’s verdict, he does not gloat”.

“He’s not even talking about the trial now. He filed the lawsuit because he deemed it necessary. However, he has moved on. He now he can go back to what he likes to do. He likes acting and has a busy summer ahead of him. He is also looking forward to continuing to work. He just wants to get his career back. He loves filming”, declares this same source to said medium.

