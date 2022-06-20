Johnny Depp personally addresses his fans with an important warning after the trial

Johnny Depp he is a new man since he won the defamation trial a few weeks ago where he sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for accusing him of domestic violence.

The actor claimed to have “regained his life” restoring his reputation and has since been seen celebrating across the UK, where he is joining his friend’s tour musician Jeff Beck. In addition, music seems to be one of his main interests at the moment, as he also announced that he is preparing to release an album with himself.

However, for Heard not everything is said and the actress has already given his first public interview where he talks about what happened in the trial and why he feels that “they took away his voice” for having denounced his situation against a star loved by all. However, the actress categorically assures that keep on wanting to Johnny Depp, you can see it all in the video above.

For his part, Johnny has not stopped sending messages of thanks to his fans.s for all the support qthat they have given him in these hard years and now he has returned to address them with a important warning.

In all his social networks he published the following statement:

“It has come to my attention that there are fake accounts pretending to be me or people who work with me. I don’t have any private account or additional on any platform. These are the only pages my team and I run where we share updates and communicate,” the actor clarified, mentioning his official account on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Discord.





Johnny Depp Announcement | Instagram



“I ask you to be cautious since it seems that these fake accounts do not give up. My team is working to combat the problem. Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this issue!” he warned his fans.

“Love and respect, JD”, he ended by saying goodbye with his usual signature.

The truth is that in recent weeks the accounts posing as the star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ have multiplied, as well as the content related to the consequences of the trial or your possible waiver of the money that Heard must pay after sentencing.

