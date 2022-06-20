Johnny Depp launches a forceful statement on his social networks after the interview with Amber Heard on NBC

Johnny Depp has issued a statement through his social networks to report identity theft who is suffering lately, especially after winning the trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic violence during their relationship.

The interpreter, whose personal life continues to be talked about after the defamation lawsuit and Heard’s subsequent interview on NBC, is tired of receiving news about fake profiles posing as him. For this reason, he has issued a forceful warning.

“It has come to my attention that there are fake accounts pretending to be me or people who work with me. I don’t have any private or additional accounts on any platform,” the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Johnny Depp denounces the impersonations he has suffered on the Internet. INSTAGRAM

“These are the only pages my team and I run where we share updates and communicate,” he added, sharing his official account on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Discord.

The artist has asked his followers to be “cautious”, then “the accounts fake they don’t give up.” “My team is working to combat the problem. Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this problem!”, He has expressed.

This message comes two weeks after declaring his victory in the judicial process against Amber Heard, who gave an interview a few days ago talking about her past relationship with the actor, as well as the consequences that the trial – also the media one – has had on his life.