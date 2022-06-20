Johnny Depp and his new musical album When is it officially released?

Nor is it a lie Johnny Depp continues to venture into the world of music and is that after win the trial against Amber Heardthe protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ was inspired to continue his musical career and is about to launch his first album as a soloist

For this new challenge in his career, his friend jeff beck helped him in most of the songs, although this new album is practically made up of Deppand other great authors of the musical world.

He recently revealed to his fans that he will release this album that bears the name of “18” and added three songs that were already properly produced by Rhino Records.

When is the Johnny Depp album released?

The new musical work Johnny Depp Y jeff beck It has an official release date of July 15 on all music platforms.

However, he has already released two of the 13 songs he will have. “18”.

In this case, “This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr”, “Venus In Furs” and “Isolation”, the latter being a cover of the song by John Lennon.

On the other hand, “This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr” is a true composition of Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck. While “Venus In Furs” was written by Lou Reed and performed by the actor.

The disc will also feature songs from “Midnight Walker”, “Death And Resurrection Show”, “Time”, “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade”, “Dont’ Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder”, “Caroline No”, ” Ooo Baby Baby”, “What’s Going On”, “Let it Be Me” and “Stars”.

Although the latter can be heard until July 15, 2022, when the album by Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck is officially released.

Depp and music?



It is well known that Johnny Depp Before shining on the big screen or theater stages, he was a great guitarist and he never let go of that instrument.

In fact, it was until 2012 that he had participation with Marilyn Manson on the “You’re So Vain” song for the rocker’s Born Villain album.

On the other hand, he has also had participation with the group of hollywood vampireswith whom he composed the lyrics of several songs.