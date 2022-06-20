Jennifer Lopez uses the neuter pronoun they to introduce daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez used the neutral pronouns “they / them” to introduce the public to Emme Maribel Muñiz, daughter born of the bond with Marc Anthony, during an event in Los Angeles.

Star of the LA Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala, Jennifer Lopez he wanted next to him on stage Emme Maribel Muñiz, 14-year-old daughter born from the bond with ex-partner Marc Anthony. To present her to the public before the young woman joined her on stage, the pop star used the neutral pronouns “they / them”, used (in the English language, the translation into Italian is more complex) by gender people not binary to refer to themselves.

Emme Maribel Muñiz performs with her mother Jennifer Lopez

Before 14-year-old Emme joined her on stage, J.Lo wanted to introduce her personally: “The last time we performed together (“We performed together” he said, which in English has no gender), we were in a big stadium like this, and ever since I’ve always asked her (“I task them” is the pop star’s original phrase) to sing with me, but did not want to. So this is a very special occasion. She is very busy (“They are very, very busy”). It’s expensive. I have to pay when she performs but she is worth every single penny because she is my favorite duet partner of all time“.

The previous performance as a couple at the SuperBowl

Emme and her mother Jennifer Lopez performed in the song A “Thousand years” by Christina Perri. The video of the performance ended up on social networks where it went viral. She daughter of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, she was born in 2008 in New York. She has a twin brother, Maximilian David Muñiz. The birth of the twins was celebrated with a cover on People that went around the world. The relationship between the singer and her ex-partner (another famous artist) ended in 2011, 3 years after the birth of the twins Emme and Max. Emme had already performed next to her mother in 2020, during the halftime of the SuperBowl.