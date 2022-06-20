Jennifer Lopez shares unpublished videos of Ben Affleck at home: her most private moments in the light

On the occasion of Father’s Day in America, many of our artists have shared the most endearing photos with their children or vice versa. However, it has also been a day where many couples have taken the opportunity to congratulate each other, how has it been Jennifer Lopez to her boy, Ben Affleck. The actress has taken advantage of this important day to share several unpublished images and videos that no one has managed to capture: like her hobbies at her house. We tell you all the details in CHAIN ​​100!

The interpreter of ‘No Me Ames’ has uploaded a video with several images and moments with the actor, such as his hobbies at home in a recording studio or his plans as a couple. “Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever. #HappyFathersDay my love. For my full Father’s Day post go to OnTheJLo.com”, “Happy Father’s Day to the most loving, caring, consistent and selfless dad of all time. #HappyFather’sDay my love. To see my full post about Father’s Day go to OnTheJLo.com”, he commented on his social networks. In addition, as if it were a love letter, in the location of the publication he has written, “Dear Ben… .”, “Dear Ben”.

Have they already married?

There is no time to lose and, if there is love, which there is, it must be squeezed to the fullest so that the flame remains alive in this new stage. Hence, the most important decision that was on the table has already been executed, without prior notice and to everyone’s surprise. And it is that Jennifer Lopez He has already planted himself in the 52 and has clearer ideas than ever, that’s why Ben Affleck (49) and she have passed through the altar.

It seems that after a weekend of celebration some of the details of this union have already begun to leak, even after the inviters signed a confidentiality document to preserve the intimacy of the link and, above all, exclusivity, which seems be quite juicy.

At the moment it is known that the wedding was held at the Ritz-Reynolds hotel in Lake Oconee, Georgia. Because, yes, indeed, everyone has sworn in writing to be very cautious with such sensitive information, but the residents of the area have been able to see with great expectation how something big was happening in their area, so it has been impossible to prevent The news about it begins to circulate.

For the rest, it seems that at the moment the request of the bride and groom is being respected, because (yet) no photograph of the ceremony or the celebration has been leaked. It is already rumored that the exclusive of the link is held by Vogue magazine, so it will not take long to be able to know all the details of this long-awaited union.