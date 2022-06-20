Jennifer Lopez reveals that her mother beat her when she was little: “She gave me tremendous beatings”

in the documentary half-timeavailable on Netflix, Jennifer Lopez At 52, he recounts the ups and downs of his career, but also addresses his most fragile and private side. That includes the relationship with her mother Guadalupe “Lupe” Rodríguez, on her stormy day. The 76-year-old Puerto Rican raised Jennifer and her two sisters Leslie Y Lynda in the Bronx with her husband David, whom she divorced when they were older: “She did what was necessary to survive and that made her strong, but it also made her tough. She beat me up tremendously“says Jennifer in the documentary. Even Mrs. Guadalupe, present in the film, admits that she was a pretty tough mother: “Jennifer gave me a terrible time,” she says. “We fought. I was not a perfect mother, far from it, but I can assure you that she always wanted the best for them “.

Even as a child, J.Lo dreamed of carving out a future in show business and preferred to focus on dance classes., while his mother wanted him to do it in the books. That’s why they argued constantly: “I always demanded that my daughters receive an education because I didn’t want them to depend on men,” she explains. “My mother kept telling me ‘if you want to live under my roof, you have to study’. One night I left home after an argument,” adds the pop star. At that time, the future superstar was 18 years old. In the documentary, Lopez describes her mother as a “complicated person.” However, today their relationship has improved remarkably. The two are so close last year they performed together, hand in hand, on stage at Global Citizen Vax Live.

Jennifer Lopez and her mother Guadalupe on stage at Global Citizen Vax Live in May 2021. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

According to the US press, Ms. Rodríguez is enchanted with him The reunion of his daughter, 17 years after his separation, with Ben Affleck. “Guadalupe adores Ben and is very happy that he is back in Jennifer’s life. In the past, Ben and his mother-in-law were very close. When his relationship with Jennifer ended, Guadalupe had a very hard time. Now that they are back together she is delighted”, declared a source close to the magazine People.

Original article published by Vanity Fair Italy and translated and adapted by Darío Gael Blanco. access the original here.

