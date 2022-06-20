Jennifer Lopez publishes intimate video with Ben Affleck for Father’s Day

Jennifer Lopez hit all the front pages this weekend. Actually the one who did it was her daughter Emme, who went on stage with her mother at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala.

Mom and daughter sang Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” together just the week Jennifer Lopez’s documentary came out, which is available on Netflix, in which she talks from the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, where Emme made her debut on the stages.

But this Sunday, Jennifer Lopez had one more surprise for her followers. On her Instagram account, she shared a video dedicated to Ben Affleck in order to honor him on Father’s Day. The singer accompanied the publication with the following message: “Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, caring, consistent and selfless dad of all time. #HappyFather’sDay my love.”

But that’s not all, since Jennifer Lopez not only had the purpose of commemorating this special day, there was also an invitation to his new website called OnTheJLo.com. The singer assured that the rest of her publication for Father’s Day could be seen on this website to which you have to subscribe with your email.

Once registered, the site welcomes you to the “inner circle” of Jennifer Lopez and promises to send news, updates, special experiences and exclusive content from the also actress.

Watch the video with which Jennifer Lopez wishes a happy Father’s Day to Ben Affleck