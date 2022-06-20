Jennifer Lopez publicly introduces her daughter Emme using the inclusive pronoun ‘Elle’



They shared a nice moment during a charity event in the United States



“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask you to sing with me all the time,” said the singer.



Singer Jennifer Lopez performed last Thursday at the LA Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala, an act that was intended to raise money to help the homeless population of Los Angeles, in addition to medical care and education.

In this event, the singer kept a surprise: going out to sing with her daughter Emme. A very special moment that also served to show the great affection and respect that the artist feels towards her daughter. Jennifer López referred to the 14-year-old girl as “elle” or “they/them”, pronouns in inclusive language that refer to those people who do not identify with what is socially established as masculine and feminine.

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask you to sing with me all the time. So this is a very special occasion,” he said in English. Mother and daughter sang ‘A Thousand Year,’ by Christina Perri and ‘Born in the USA by Bruce Springsteen’, a theme that they also performed in the 2020 Super Bowl performance. Emme Muñiz was born on February 22, 2008 in New York, the result of the relationship between Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez.

In various interviews, Jennifer López has said that she will always support her children “regardless of their sexual orientation.” Emme Muñiz, moreover, has already shown signs at her young age of having artistic skills and remarkable vocal capacity, so we may soon see her on stage again but performing with no one else around her.

In 2020, the singer also used the word “nibling” to introduce her trans nephew, Brendon Scholl.. The word “nibling” is a neutral term used in place of the words niece or nephew.

The message that the singer has dedicated to her boyfriend Ben Affleck on the occasion of Father’s Day, which was celebrated this Sunday in the United States, has also been highly commented on. “Happy Father’s Day to the most affectionate, loving, affectionate, constant and selfless dad of all time. #HappyFather’s Day my love,” wrote Jennifer along with a video in which she shows a multitude of moments full of kisses, hugs, laughter and much honey with her boy.

