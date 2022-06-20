Jennifer Lopez, daughter Emme is non-binary. Public announcement using the pronoun “they”

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, Emme identifies as a non-binary person. She let the public know Lopez herself during a gala event in Los Angeles. J.Lo, in fact, in the middle of his show, on the occasion of the Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala, called on the stage his Emme, who had fourteen years ago from her marriage to Marc Anthony, for a very sweet mother / daughter duet and, to present to the public the young singer, and according to her, her favorite singing partner of all time, used the neutral pronoun “they”, used, in English, to refer to those who do not identify with the traditional male / female gender binary.

“The last time we sang together – J.Lo told the audience referring to her Halftime Show at the Super Bowl – we did it in a big stadium like this one and that’s when I asked her (I asked” them “) to sing with me, but he didn’t want to. This, however, is a very special occasion”

Additionally, lopez pointed out that Emme is really busy (“they” are very, very busy) and expensive, pointing out that she has to pay for her when she performs with her.

Many could not fail to notice the singer’s use of the neutral pronoun and deduce, from her words, that Emme Maribel Muñiz would be non-binary.