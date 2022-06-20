Jennifer Lopez: “Ben Affleck is the best dad in the world”

Passionate kisses, two-car rides and some private shots: Jennifer Lopez amazed her 124 million fans on Instagram by sharing a home video made for Father’s Day. Dedicated to Comrade Ben Affleckshows a more domestic, private and tender side to show what a lucky woman she is.

True, in the documentary Half Time on Netflix, the actor appears only once in commenting on the singer’s artistic career, but we see that these 50 years represent a new era for the diva.

«Father’s day wishes to the most considerate father, loving, devoted, present and generous than ever. Greetings my love”. With over eighteen thousand comments, the message arrived loud and clear, demonstrating how it is indeed possible to celebrate and experience the reality of an extended family.

As proof that maybe true loves do not end, indeed they manage to find each other even after twenty years, as happened to the Bennifers, the two are laying on new foundations for a future life together which include her two fourteen-year-old twins, Emme and Maximillian, born from her marriage to Marc Anthony, and the three his children (Violet, Seraphina and Samuel aged 16, 13 and 10), from their marriage to Jennifer Garner. For Mother’s Day, however, Jlo had shared a very old video of the two on the sidelines.