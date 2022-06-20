Jennifer Aniston denies a hoax about her diet that spread for a decade

LThe American was one of the highest paid actresses in the world, earning one million euros per episode. Jennifer Anistonwho gave life to Rachel in the historic seriesfriends‘, has also been on the cover of numerous fashion magazines, for her lifestyle and fitness. So much so that, for years and years, he spread a hoax over a plate of food that you eat constantly while recording the sitcom.

Jennifer Aniston53, was the protagonist of a food hoax that he has not denied until now. Courtney Cox stated in an interview with the LA Times that her friend in the cast ate the same salad every day. The dish in question was named after ‘Jennifer Aniston’s Salad‘, which has now gone viral on social networks, where they share the recipe.

This salad consists of diced cucumbers, parsley, bulgur, mint, red onion, chick peas, crumbled feta cheese, and chopped pistachios. However, these ingredients have little to do with the dish that the actress ate at that time.

“I feel like I’m letting everyone down, but that’s not my salad.”

However, the actress came out to deny that she ate this dish and, instead, said the ingredients of her famous ‘Jennifer Aniston’s Salad. “I’m sorry, I feel like I’m letting everyone down, but that’s not my salad.. It looks delicious, but it’s not the salad I ate on ‘Friends“said the Californian in an interview.

The salad that the actress ate was “totally different“, he assured Shape magazine. ingredientsaccording to Aniston, are: shredded lettuce, chicken, egg whites, a couple of chickpeas, bacon and vinegar. Sometimes the actress added pecorino cheese that she bought at a nearby restaurant.

“I will never have that many chickpeas in a salad, to be honest. It’s not good for the digestive tract,” added the actress.