JBL believes that John Cena is the best representative of WWE

This coming Monday, June 27, John Cena will make his return to WWE after almost a year to celebrate his twentieth anniversary in the company. Meanwhile, to promote his appearance, the official WWE Twitter account has published some tweets celebrating the figure of Cena, and JBLHall of Famer and wrestling legend, He took the opportunity to praise the sixteen-time world champion.

WWE: “@JohnCena has fulfilled more wishes through @MakeSWish than any other celebrity in history. #CenaMonth.”

JBL: “Few people in history have meant as much to @WWE as @JohnCena. The best rep one could ask for and an amazing human being. I’m really proud of john and all that he continues to do. This is impressive”.

In this way, JBL wanted to dedicate a nice message to him for the milestone achieved in Make A Wish one of the most important rivals of his entire career.

As for Cena and his appearance next Monday on RAW, both Theory and WWE as well as John Cena have been dropping the possibility of the two facing each other for months. Several media outlets have pointed out that it is very possible that Cena and Theory have the expected match at SummerSlamand in this celebration of their twenty-year career on RAW, their rivalry is likely to begin

