Jaws: Fun Facts About Steven Spielberg’s First Hit

the tape of Shark It is considered one of the best films in the history of cinema, since format started block busterwhich consists of action or adventure films based on simple premises, which are released in the summer surrounded by big ad campaigns and in many movie theaters to try to ensure its success with the public.

It was on June 20, 1975 when it premiered in the United States and terrified an entire generation. The film became a box office success and became Steven Spielberg’s first big hit.

We tell you 10 curiosities about the film that was a milestone in the horror film industry:

1- The first ‘blockbuster’

Jaws was a turning point in the history of cinema since fIt was the first “summer hit” and changed the business model forever. It was the first film to exceed $100 million in grosses in just its opening weekend in the US.

2- He also invented ‘merchandising’

This strategy would be perfected years later with starwarsbut Shark It was the first tape that took merchandise from its tape: t-shirts, plastic cups, a how-to book, beach towels, blankets, costumes, toy sharks, board games, posters, shark tooth charms, pajamas, water guns, etc.

3- Craig Kingsbury

Many of Quint’s lines are actually quotes from Craig Kingsbury., a local fisherman who played the ill-fated Ben Gardner. One of the most iconic lines in the film, “You’ll need a bigger boat,” was improvised by Roy Scheider.

4- Bruce’s name is inspired by a person

The shark’s name is Bruce. in honor of Steven Spielberg’s attorney, Bruce Ramer. This did not affect his career, since he is one of the most important lawyers in Los Angeles, representing actors such as Ben Stiller and Clint Eastwood.

5- His filming was long

The film went from being scheduled to be shot in 55 days to 157, even the film’s opening scene, in which a young beachgoer is attacked by a mysterious shark, took three full days to shoot.

6- Spielberg was not there until the last day

Shark It was the first film in which Spielberg did not shoot the final scene, in this case because he thought the team would throw him into the water after a hellish shoot, this became a tradition since the director is not present on the last day of shooting.

7- Fear of sharks

This movie caused a widespread panic to get into the water that reduced beach influx in 1975. It also greatly influenced the image of sharks and experts assured that after its premiere there was an increase in huntingwhich drastically reduced its population, although scientific interest in these animals also increased.

8- There were 3 shark replicas

They made three replica sharks to be used in the film, each of them needed 14 people to power all its moving parts. On one occasion they almost lost one of the replicas since they had not tested it before submerging it in the water on the set, so it went straight to the bottom of the sea. Behind this, it broke so many times that Spielberg called it “flaws” (“defects”), a word play on the film’s original title, Jaws. These problems with the shark model caused the director resorted to a suspense effect in the purest Hitchcock style, since we do not see the animal until the end of the film.

9- Spielberg did not like the song of the film

John Williams was in charge of making the music for the tape but Spielberg was not so convinced with the piece, in fact, he burst out laughing the first time he heard the composition, however after it was speculated that the soundtrack sounded like a shark’s heartbeat underwater or a human’s breathing so Spielberg approved it, later it won the Oscar.

10- There are rumors of real injuries in the movie

There is a widely held belief that specialist Susan Backlinie (Chrissie) broke numerous bones while filming her scene and the screams heard in the film are completely real. This theory has never been confirmed or disproved.

AG