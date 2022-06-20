its premiere will be on July 6

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ starts its pre-sale of tickets in Mexico in a few hours. cinepolis Y Cinemex They have announced that the pre-sale for the new Marvel tape will open in the first minutes of Monday, June 20, that is, in a few hours from now.

The date of the presale of tickets was already known. since days both strings they made countdowns to date, but it has now been confirmed that in the first minutes of June 20, users will be able to buy their tickets on both platforms.

However, despite the news, what is truly important is if Cinépolis and Cinemex are prepared for the pre-sale of Thor. Previously, both theaters terribly failed pre-sales for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ with crashes on their websites and apps that prevented many users from buying movies online. tickets, being possible in many cases to buy tickets only at the box office of the cinemas.

Be careful and attentive! There are only a few hours left to open the presale of #ThorLoveAndThunder. Are you ready? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LKKkyX2s1R — Cinepolis (@Cinepolis) June 19, 2022

In a few hours we will see if Cinépolis and Cinemex will be able to pre-sell ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, although the performance of the platforms will also depend a lot on the demand during the pre-sale.

Regarding ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, it will be the fourth film of the God of Thunder, now accompanied by The Guardians of the Galaxy. The trailers have revealed that Jane Foster will appear again, now as a worthy bearer of Mjölnirand have also given a glimpse of the new villain, Gorr, the Butcher God, played by Christian Bale.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will be released internationally on July 8, but in Mexico the premiere will be brought forward a couple of days, with the first performances on July 6as shown by Google, a situation that is not surprising because the same thing happened with Doctor Strange.