It’s cameo-mania: From Rihanna to Cate Blanchett through Claudia Gerini, all crazy for Italian jewelery

The ancient art of the cameo returns to the limelight: from Hollywood stars, to royal stages, to Italian celebrities, the cameo starts from the goldsmith tradition of Torre del Greco to reach all over the world creating the perfect combination of ancient and modern. A long story that starts from the ancient Romans who sculpted precious stones to represent war scenes and that reaches the present day with a precise thread: the skilful craftsmanship of the master engravers who make a jewel entirely by hand starting from a simple shell.

Rediscovered from a tv series

This jewel enjoyed periods of splendor in the Renaissance, in the Elizabethan age and also in the Napoleonic period both in England (as also shown in the famous TV series Bridgerton), and in France with the transalpine emperor who donated the famous tiara to his wife Giuseppina. of cameos, now jewel of the Swedish crown and worn by Princess Victoria at her royal wedding.

A classic reinterpreted

A charm that has arrived intact to the present day and has not left the international stars indifferent: the singer Rihanna has in fact created her own collection of cameos consisting of rings, earrings and pendants, reinterpreting the precious classic and declining it with particular attention to inclusiveness. female.

The “testimonials”

From the informal occasion, to aperitifs on the beach up to gala evenings: celebrities wearing cameos alternate on the red carpet. From young Demi Lovato to Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Demi Moore, Gigi Hadid, Claudia Gerini and Caterina Balivo: these are just some of the stars who let themselves be fascinated by handcrafted creations wearing earrings, bracelets and pendants on special occasions .

The craze goes wild on social media

A trend that, as often happens, has already infected social media in a short time, where the hashtag #cameojewelry is the protagonist of almost 30 thousand posts, dedicated to the excellence of Made in Italy jewelery and also the fashion influencer with 5 million followers Alexa Chung had herself immortalized with a cameo (cameo in English) on a pendant.

Photo and source Ansa