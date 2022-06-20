It appears that Jennifer Lopez uses gender neutral pronouns to introduce her son

a The video circulating on TikTok begins to generate interest Jennifer LopezTo find out to fans why she chose to introduce her daughter, Amy Muniz, using gender neutral pronouns rather than the traditional way.

Unusual introduction

The controversy arose last Thursday when the singer performed some of her songs at Dodger Stadium to entertain the Los Angeles Dodgers’ sixth annual Blue Diamond Gala.

At one point during her concert, the 52-year-old singer invited her 14-year-old daughter Amy Maribel share the stage with her. However, to introduce him to her fans, she has used the pronouns “them” and “them” on numerous occasions.

“(The last time) we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I always ask them to sing with me, but they don’t want to. So this is a very special occasion, because they are busy, reserved and expensive. They cost me when they come out, but they are worth every penny. Because they’re my favorite duo of all time. So, if I may, I said, “The singer from the Bronx.

So too is the daughter of a salsa singer Marco Antonio, He joined the show and delighted the audience by singing Christina Perry’s song “A Thousand Years”.

Single user reaction

After noting the unusual event, a social media user praised the singer’s initiative, which for him represents an act of solidarity in support of the girl because of her sexual preference different from the majority of her generation.

That’s what Amy looks like. This was Ji Lou sharing that information. It’s nice to see her support her daughter, ”she said.

So far, none of Jennifer Lopez’s team have made any kind of comment to endorse or reject the fan’s explanation.