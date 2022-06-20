Is it good to restart the cell phone and how often to do it?

While it does not cause any damage to the phone, restarting the phone does not solve problems either. | Photo: Getty Images.

A common practice among users of mobile phones it is restart mobile phones to improve their performance, but is that true? How often should it be done? And what happens if it is done frequently?

Is it necessary or not to restart cell phones?

No, it is not necessary to restart mobile phones since the solution of a problem in the device does not depend on the device itself. reset of this one, says the tech site Xatakaalthough he points out that he can temporarily solve them.

“Using a reboot to fix a problem caused by another reason is only a temporary solution”

And it is that, as he points out “a restart can promptly solve a problem of misunderstanding between two specific apps, but not the centralized problem of an application”since in any case the solution is not to reboot but to reinstall.

According to the site, restarting the phone will also not solve problems of excessive power consumptionbut on the contrary, because if an app is consuming a lot of battery, the problem is its design and therefore a restart will only cause the telephone consume more extra power by “turning on” all systems and background apps again.

This is because, in the mobile phones, all apps are active in the background unless they are restricted, so they will remain consuming system resources, and after a reboot they will reopen and everything will start again.

What can happen if this practice is affected?

However, the platform highlights that, although restarts do not cause operating errors on the phone, current operating systems are already responsible for loading and unloading the RAM memory with the apps that they need, as well as with different parts of the system, so it is not necessary to voluntarily restart the phones.

Furthermore, in the case of Android smartphones, which are frequently supplied with security updates and new patches from Google, simply installing these will cause phones to have to be rebooted automatically.

Despite this, the site notes that a mobile phone reset every two to three weeks is not harmful and can help you operate more smoothly.