In what chronological order to play Assassin’s Creed?

Video games offer fictional stories, but there are many sagas directly inspired by historical events. Surely video games with that description come to mind, being Assassin’s Creed an authentic icon based on eras in the history of mankind. Thanks to Assassin’s Creed, gamers have traveled through time to revive important milestones such as the industrial revolution, the Renaissance or the Peloponnesian War. So it is recommended to follow a Chronological order to play Assassin’s Creed.

Before going into details, it should be explained how many games the Ubisoft saga has. Assassin’s Creed is made up of 12 main series games and other minor installments as complementary spin-offs. That means you can play the main series to find out about the full story no need to play the rest. Still you can see Every Assassin’s Creed game, ranked from best to worst.

Now there are several ways to play the series Complete Assassin’s Creed. On the one hand, the order that marks the story itself of the series to understand all the events that have taken place since the beginning from the point of view of the protagonist. In that case we should start with odyssey and continue with Origins, which chronicles the origins of the Assassin Brotherhood. The other way to play them is according to the historical time on which they are based, to adjust to the historical context of the facts. You will see that the order is quite similar, although we have included several important minor games.

How to play Assassin’s Creed story in order

How to play the Assassin’s Creed saga in chronological order

Here are the Assassin’s Crees games for follow the plot of the gameregardless of the historical context. Bearing that in mind, we should start with Odyssey, which develops the conflict between Greece and Sparta to Syndicate, set in the midst of the industrial revolution.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Rogue

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

How to play the Assassin’s Creed saga in chronological order

This is the chronological order of the saga that follows the events of human history. Therefore, it is evident that the player has to start once again with Odyssey that presents the Peloponnesian War until the Industrial Revolution in Europe. Therefore, this adventure takes us through the Renaissance, the French Revolution and other conflicts across the pond such as the War of Independence.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Greece, 431 BC)

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ptolemaic Egypt, 48-38 BC)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Viking Invasions, 873-885)

Assassin’s Creed (Holy Land: Jerusalem, Damascus, 1191-1193)

Assassin’s Creed II (Italian Renaissance, 1476-1500)

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood (Rome, 1500-1507)

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations (Constantinople, 1510-1524)

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (Golden Age of Piracy, 1715-1722)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue (The Seven Years’ War, 1752-1763)

Assassin’s Creed III (American Revolution, 1754-1783)

Assassin’s Creed Unity (French Revolution, 1776–1794)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Industrial Revolution, 1868)

if you are passionate the history As much as us, there are many games based on real events. So here you have the chronological order to play Age of Empires because all their campaigns are inspired by historical events and there are also important figures such as Joan of Arc, William Wallace and many more.

