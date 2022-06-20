Illumination defended the choice of Chris Pratt as Mario: “He gave a great performance”

The movie of Super Mario Bros supported by Illumination has not even presented its first image yet and there is already a considerable degree of skepticism regarding its proposal. After all, although this studio production of My favorite villain and Nintendo intends to bring to the cinema the iconic video game character, the choice of Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World) as the voice of Mario still does not convince several fans.

However, although it would be easy to imagine a scenario where changes are made to convince the public of the proposal of the film, it seems that Illumination has no intention of removing Pratt from the film. In fact, in a recent interview with Variety Chris Meledandri, the studio’s founder and CEO, defended the actor’s choice.

“Chris was chosen because we felt he could give a great performance as Mario. And now that we’ve done about 15 recording sessions and the movie is three-quarters done, I sit here and say I love his portrayal of Mario.” Meledandri said.

Although part of the objections with the choice of Pratt as the voice of Mario have been related to the actor’s profile and the idea that many have about how the plumber should sound, there have also been criticisms about the correct representation of the character. In that sense, Meledandri said that since Pratt would have “Italian American heritage” his choice as Mario could be taken “without worrying about offending Italians or Italian Americans.”

“I think we’re going to be fine. Especially because (Pratt) has given a great performance.” sentenced the person in charge of Illumination.

The movie of Super Mario Bros It plans to be released in theaters in April 2023 and, in addition to Pratt, its cast will include Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. among others.