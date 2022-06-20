The Cuban singer Camila Cabello took advantage of this third Sunday in June, a special day dedicated to parents, to congratulate his father, Alejandro Cabello, and ensure that loves him “more than anything”.

“My cute dad!!!! I love you more than anything, the funniest, nicest, most loving dad the universe could have given me. From you I got my sense of humor, my voice, and this hair / hair, of course, ”wrote the famous woman on her official Instagram account.

In the post included a fragment of the song “First Man” that he wrote in honor of his father, along with a short video with photos from his childhood, including several snapshots of walks through the streets of Havana, city where the famous one originates from. “The song I wrote that will always make me cry,” she added about it.

“You don’t even know what it means to me now/ That you were the first man who truly loved mewho really loved me You really love me ”, says the lyrics of the emotional song that the artist released in 2019, shortly after starting her solo career.

More than 177,000 followers have reacted to Camila’s publication for Parents’ Day and nearly 1,000 have written tender messages, moved by the love between the famous woman and her father, also of Cuban origin.

“This video is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen”, “You have the best dad”, “Thank you Camila’s dad for giving us Camila”, “Many congratulations and blessings to your father, in the photos you can see that they are very close ”, claimed some fans.

And it is that without a doubt Camila has her family in a very important place, proof of this is that that is the title of his latest album. In the album, the artist sings to Cuba, her parents, her Mexican origins and Celia Cruz herself.

The album was released in April of this year and has 12 songs, two of them sung entirely in Spanish, a challenge for the former Fifth Harmony member. the first single It’s called “Bam Bam” and it is a collaboration with the British Ed Sheeran.

another topic her name is “Lola” and it is a featuring with the Cuban Yotuel, where both narrate the bad situation of the Cuban people, the lack of freedom of expression and opportunities within the Island.

Amid the success of Family, Camila appeared in the final of the UEFA Champions League which, at the end of last May, saw Real Madrid crowned champion for the 14th time. The Cuban star proposed a show full of color and Latin rhythms that made almost all those attending the Stade de France dance.

The “Consequences” singer will also take on a new challenge in the coming months, when she replaces the American singer. Kelly Clarkson as a judge in The Voice contestwhere she already participated as a counselor last season, in favor of John Legend’s team.

