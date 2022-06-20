Hulu ranking in the United States: these are the favorite movies of the moment

For the Cinema lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of movies as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as Hulu, although this implies an inconvenience: among such a variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium, It is not easy to find the next production to enjoy.

However, with these new challenges in mind, Hulu offers its subscribers a list of your most popular moviesso it’s easier to choose what to watch.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen instead of wondering how to download a video from Facebook, these are the most popular productions to watch these days of Hulu United States:

1. sharkwater

A couple on a romantic getaway find themselves at sea when a tropical storm sweeps through their villa. To survive they are forced to fight against the elements while sharks surround them.

two. A Journal for Jordan

Based on the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, a soldier deployed to Iraq begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his young son. Back home, New York Times Senior Editor Dana Canedy revisits the story of her unlikely and transformative relationship with King and her enduring devotion to her and her son.

3. My best friend’s Wedding

Annie (Kristen Wiig) is a thirtysomething single from the Midwest, with a rather precarious love life, who is asked by her best friend Lilliam (Maya Rudolph) to be her maid of honor. However, although she has never played that role, poor she tries hard to come across as a snob at the pre-wedding party. Meanwhile, another friend of Lillian’s (Rose Byrne) will do her best to wrest the role from her from the inexperienced Annie.

Four. The Devil Wears Prada

In the fast-paced world of New York fashion, ‘Runway’ magazine is the Holy Grail. Directed with an iron fist and elegant manicure by Miranda Priestly, working on it is a fearsome challenge for anyone who wants to succeed in that world. Doing it as Miranda’s assistant could open any door for Andy Sachs, a recent graduate. But she is a girl who stands out for her sloppiness within the small army of gorgeous editors of the magazine. Andy soon realizes that to succeed in this business she’s going to need more than initiative and determination. And the ultimate proof of her is in front of her, dressed in Prada from head to toe.

5. blood issue

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims he didn’t commit. Away from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

6. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his Venom symbiote are still trying to figure out how to live together when an inmate on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

7. Love, Death & Robots

Terrifying beings, twisted surprises and black humor converge in this anthology of animated stories for adults presented by Tim Miller and David Fincher.

8. Jurassic Park

Billionaire John Hammond has an idea for a spectacular theme park: a secluded island where visitors can see real dinosaurs. With the latest technology in DNA development, scientists can clone brachiosaurs, triceratops, velociraptors and a tyrannosaurus rex, using fossilized amber blood from insects that bit them millions of years ago. Paleontologists Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm visit the park and are very surprised with the results obtained. But when a troublesome employee manipulates the sophisticated security system, the dinosaurs escape, forcing the visitors to fight for their survival.

9. Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is making plans to take over the wizarding world. Unable to stop it single-handedly, he trusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead a fearless team of wizards, witches and a plucky Muggle baker on a perilous quest, encountering animals old and new and facing off against a growing legion of evil creatures. Grindelwald followers.

10. Undercover in Miami

Kevin Hart and Ice Cube lead the cast of THE MIAMI DEPARTERS, the sequel to the action comedy Go Patrol where we met the most popular comedy couple of the year.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Hulu in the streaming war

Hulu It is a video on demand subscription service that allows users to enjoy series and movies that was created in October 2017, however, in early 2021 it was acquired by The Walt Disney + company.

It currently works on United States and Japanwhile in other regions such as Latin America the service comes through Star+.

It was in 2010 when Hulu launched its subscription systemalthough at that time it did so through the name Hulu Plus, which had content from newscorporation Y NBCUniversal. Later in 2017, the company launched its Hulu With Live TV service.

In 2019 the company already had 28 million subscribers; It was then that in March of that same year ; while AT&T (now owner of WarnerMedia) sold its 10% shares and Comcast will give 33% of its shares to Disney in 2024, so Hulu will now operate alongside Disney+ and ESPN+, where it will only focus on streaming content made out of studies and for the family.

Unlike other platforms, Hulu allows its users to access series and programs from 75 channels, including local news and sports. Your service includes Disney Channel, ESPN, CBS, NBC, Fox, Discovery Channel, TLC, Motor Trend, Animal Planet, MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, NickToonsamong others.

Hulu also has original contentwhere titles such as The Handmaid’s Tale or the docuseries Wu-Tang: An American Saga and more.

