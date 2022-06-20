How to record Fortnite on the switch

If you play Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch and take the nasty shots on the battlefield, you might be wondering how to clip your Fortnite highlights and watch them later. With that said, here it is how to record your Fortnite gameplay on Nintendo Switch.

How to Record Fortnite on Switch

If you didn’t already know, both the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite include a capture button on the left side of the console. The capture button is represented by a black square button just below the navigation keys.

Here are the steps to record your Fortnite gameplay on Switch:

Launch Fortnite on Switch and play. The first step in recording your Fortnite gameplay on Switch is to launch the game. After that, enter the match and wait until you want to record the last moments.

Hold down the button capture button. Once you want to capture a particular moment, long press the capture button. As we mentioned before, it is indicated by a black square button just below the navigation keys. Doing so will allow you to save the last 30 seconds of the game.

Wait until the message Saved successfully appears. Once you hit the capture button, you’ll notice a spinning save icon in the top left corner of the screen, followed by a “Save Successfully” message in the same position. This message confirms that the clip has been successfully saved to the device.

On the Switch home screen, select Album. After capturing your favorite Fortnite moment, you can access it by navigating to the Album section. The Album option can be found at the bottom of the Switch home screen.

Select a video clip with the dpadand press HAS To open it. Finally, browse through the list of your captured videos with the help of the d-pad and press A to play it. The video should start playing on your Nintendo Switch instantly.

If you’ve read the second step carefully, you must have noticed that the Switch only allows you to trim 30 seconds of gameplay footage. If you want to record your entire Fortnite gameplay and stream it on the web at the same time, you need a capture card and a desktop/laptop to get started.

That’s all you need to know about recording Fortnite games on Nintendo Switch. For more tips and guides, be sure to search for Twinfinite.

