We know that the right haircut can enhance the shape of the face, immediately giving us more defined features. But there is no need to always go to the hairdresser: even with a simple change of hairstyle you can get an excellent result. Here, then, is how to adapt the trendiest hairstyle of summer 2022 to enhance your features.

The return of the most classic of hairstyles that sculpts the face

The craze of the 90s has not only infected clothes and make-up. Even cuts, hair dyes and hairstyles for summer 2022 take up the fashion of the end of the millennium: for example the mini braids that frame the face or the “hair flip” fold that goes crazy among the stars. In short, for those who love to indulge themselves with combs and plates there is certainly fun! But luckily there is excellent news even for the most denied ones: the trendiest hairstyle of summer 2022 is classic, practical and simple to make. Ariana Grande has made it her hallmark for years, but now they all sport it, from Hailey Bieber to Jennifer Lopez. What are we talking about?

This is obviously the iconic 90s ponytail, also known as “Barbie ponytail”, precisely because it is inspired by the famous doll. To create this look, the secret is to create a very pulled ponytail, without strands out of place. You can also help with the gel to get an elegant shiny and wet effect. Finally, the magic touch is to bend the ends of the hair upwards, with the help of the straightener. The beauty is that this hairstyle is able to sculpt the features and give us a younger and more slender face. But be careful: you have to adapt it to the shape of the face.

How to easily slim down your face and enhance its features without drastic cuts with the trendiest hair hairstyle of summer 2022

To make sure the Barbie ponytail flatters us, we have to choose between a very high or a low ponytail. In fact, this detail can make all the difference between a hairstyle with a rejuvenating effect and one that instead turns us off. Fortunately, there is a simple trick to find the solution that best suits your face: you have to look in the mirror in profile, paying attention to the forehead and chin. When the chin protrudes from the forehead, the lower part of the face predominates. In this case it is better to choose a very high ponytail, in order to counterbalance the chin. The high ponytail will also enhance the neck, making it look slimmer and more elegant.

Conversely, if the forehead protrudes from the chin, it means that the upper part of the face is dominant. In this case it is better to choose a lower tail. Here is revealed how to easily streamline your face and enhance its features and natural beauty with a simple trick.

