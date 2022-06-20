How ‘New Moon’ Could Have Prevented Anna Kendrick From Starring in ‘Up in the Air’

Anna Kendrick is a triple threat performer who has conquered projects on stage, film, and the music business. As a child, Kendrick developed her acting skills by appearing in stage productions, and in the early 2000s, she transitioned into big screen roles.

These days, Kendrick is known for her ability to act in dramatic films and musical comedies. Kendrick has never hesitated to greet her co-workers and associates. In a 2020 interview, Kendrick praised the Twilight filmmakers for their willingness to fit into his schedule so he could shoot his 2009 film In the air.

Anna Kendrick appeared in ‘Twilight’ early in her career.

Kendrick’s first film roles were in the movies. To camp Y rocket science, released in 2003 and 2007, respectively. However, it wasn’t until her lead role in the 2008 film. Twilight that Kendrick began to attract the attention of viewers and critics. As Jessica Stanley, Kendrick was not the main character, but her interactions with Bella were charming, and she went on to appear in the other films in the franchise, including new moon eclipseY Dawn – Part 1.

In 2009, when Kendrick was filming New Moon, the actor was being approached by other filmmakers to appear in their projects. While Kendrick’s career could easily have stalled, he spoke in a June 2020 interview about how accommodating he is. Twilight the filmmakers were.

What did Anna Kendrick say about the filmmakers’ adaptation of ‘Twilight’ to her schedule?

Anne Kendrick | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

In her 2020 interview with Vanity Fair, Kendrick discussed the experience of filming New Moon while also juggling the making of his 2009 film In the air. “I was shooting ‘Up in the Air’ when we were doing the second movie. So they rearranged a lot of the programming,” Kendrick said. “Because it would have been a real idiotic move, but legally they had the right to stop me from doing ‘Up in the Air.’ So shout out to those guys.”

Contracts between actors and studios are often complicated, and while most filmmakers prefer to have the undivided attention of the stars they hire, it’s clear that Kendrick Twilight associates were more than willing to work with her. Kendrick’s work on In the air it went on to earn the young star a host of accolades, marking a turning point in his career.

What role did Anna Kendrick play in ‘Up in the Air’?

In In the airKendrick played Natalie Keener, an ambitious young businesswoman who starts working with the experienced Ryan Bingham, played by George Clooney. Ryan instructs Natalie on how to deal with the ins and outs of frequent flights, as well as the difficulties of maintaining relationships while building a high-end career. The dramedy made waves when it premiered in 2009, with many critics praising Kendrick’s smart and heartfelt performance as Natalie. She later received an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe nomination.

Kendrick continued his work in In the air with roles in movies like End of Watch, Scott Pilgrim against the worldY What to expect when you’re expecting. In 2012, Kendrick joined another successful franchise when she appeared in Perfect tone. Her singing abilities impressed viewers of all ages. These days, Kendrick is known as one of the hottest stars around: an actress who has done it all but has remained effortless.

