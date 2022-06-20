How much is the fortune that Denzel Washington achieved

First of all, Denzel Washington has been in business for decades. The first concert that she had on screen was back in 1977, in a television movie called Wilma. There she got her breakout role. There is no solid information about what she earned at that time, but it is known that she was the starting point of the great fortune which he achieved.

How much is the fortune what did he achieve Denzel Washington? In accordance with celebrity net worththe net worth that you have amounts to $280 million dollars in early 2022. He also reportedly earns a salary of between $60 and $80 million each year. That would mean that total continues to rise. Now, well, let’s see how he amassed this great fortune.

His wealth was on the rise

Denzel Washington It began to receive large payments from the 90s and everything after its time on television until moving to the big screen. His first big payday came in 1995 for a science fiction movie. Although it wasn’t a box office hit, the actor reportedly took home $7.5 million and his salary only increased from there.

According to the list of Celebrity Net Worthin 1996 he grossed $10 million for starring in Courage Under Fire and by 1998 he was receiving a $12 million payout for The Siege and Fallen.

After winning the Oscar for Best Actor, he joined the $20 million club and was still earning $12 million per film. In Training Day, he earned him an Oscar for Best Actor and the famous membership card to join the $20 million club, which is also known as the elite of actors who earn $20 million per film.

This continued his successes as Man on Fire and when he was paid twice to do American Gangster. At the time, winning $20 million to make a movie was quite an achievement that he pulled off.

much more than an actor

Denzel Washington He was much more than an actor because he has also diversified into direction and production. Clearly, for years he’s earned *plenty* as an actor, but also as a director and producer.

He made his directorial debut in 2002 and also directed The Great Debates in 2007, Fences in 2016 and A Diary for Jordan in 2021. In the same way, he did it in a 2016 episode of the series “Grey’s Anatomy”.

Apparently the years have passed and when it comes to producing, Denzel is already more experienced with 13 credits that include a great mix between various movies and TV shows.

