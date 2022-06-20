How long would Jonathan Rodríguez’s contract with América be?

After a Sunday in which the Águilas del América were overtaken by the UNAM Pumas and fell 3-1 in the United States, This Monday, June 20, the good news would arrive from the hand of Stove Football. Apparently, between the Coapa institution and former Cruz Azul striker Jonathan Rodríguez, everything would be agreed.

In this regard, in the last hours, different versions continued to circulate around Little Head. On the one hand, there would already be an agreement between the three parties involved. Between the high command of the cast of the Nest and the footballer they would already have defined the numbers of the contract, as well as, Al-Nassr would have agreed to transfer the protagonist.

Likewise, it also transpired how long the link between the Águilas del América and Jonathan Rodríguez would be, a player who would become the new addition to Fernando Ortiz’s squad. According to journalist Nahuel Ferreira, The Uruguayan attacker as soon as he is in Mexico will sign by tie until 2025.

The three candidates to release a foreign quota for the arrival of Jonathan Rodríguez

The administrative procedures for the arrival of Jonathan Rodríguez to the Águilas del América, lack a detail to resolve for nothing minor: release a quota for foreigners. By the way, the board has three outsiders listed: Paraguayan defender Bruno Valdez, Colombian winger Juan Otero and Uruguayan center forward Federico Viñas.

America’s competitor for Jonathan Rodríguez does not lower his arms

The Águilas del América are not alone in the Liga MX Stove Football race due to the hiring of Jonathan Rodriguez, former Cruz Azul and, for the moment, current Al-Nassr. Who is also looking for the Uruguayan are MLS Los Angeles FC from United States. Although everything tends towards Azulcrema winning the arm wrestling match, the amounts of the contract is the aspect that the Nest must adjust to win definitively.

