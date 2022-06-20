Hoaxes and misinformation about the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Maldita.es

After a month and a half of trial, the jury of the lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in which both were mutually sued He has condemned the actress to compensate her ex-partner for 15 million dollars for defamation and him to two million dollars. The trial, held in the Fairfax courthouse, in the state of Virginia (United States), has had a great following in the media and on social networks, which has also caused Different hoaxes and misinformation about him have been spread. We compile in this article all those that we have detected and denied in cursed.es.

No, Amber Heard has not plagiarized phrases from the movie ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ in the trial with Johnny Depp

Various content posted on websites and on platforms like Twitter either Facebook they say that the actress Amber Heard has copied lines from the film’s script The talent of Mr. Ripley (1999) in the trial for defamation filed against her by her ex-husband, fellow actor Johnny Depp. Pereither it’s a hoax: It is a Fake transcript of Amber Heard’s deposition compared to a real excerpt from the movie.

No, actor Jason Momoa has not testified against Amber Heard in his trial with Johnny Depp

Another of the misinformation spread is a video in which actor Jason Momoa is allegedly seen testifying in the trial against Amber Heard. “Jason Momoa takes the stand and testifies in favor of Johnny Depp”, can be read in one of the published recordings in Youtube.

Captures of the viral assembly that circulates about the alleged testimony of Jason Momoa.

It is a hoax. Is about a montage and the Hawaiian interpreter has not testified in any of the different sessions that the trial has had. There are also no public statements by Momoa positioning himself against or in favor of any of those involved.

The disinformation without evidence that accuses Amber Heard of snorting cocaine in his trial against Johnny Depp

It is also secured without testing on networks like Twitter Y websites that actress Amber Heard snorted cocaine during her testimony in Johnny Depp’s trial. However, it is about a cropped video in which Heard is wiping her nose after repeatedly crying. In addition, access to the Fairfax Courthouse is prohibited, as stated in your security section, with drugs or weapons and all visitors must pass a security check to do so.

No, this video of Amber Heard saying that maybe an “OnlyFans account” will be opened to pay compensation for the defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp is not real

A video is circulating in which actress Amber Heard allegedly says that “to be honest” she has no idea where she’s going to get “15 million”, referring to the compensation that her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, has been ordered to pay in the defamation trial held in Virginia (United States). In the images, she adds: “Maybe I’ll open an OnlyFans account”, a platform where sexually explicit content is uploaded.

It’s a hoax. The video is manipulated: comes from an app that creates “realistic lip sync videos with your favorite celebrities”. The original images are from 2013, years before the trial was held and the OnlyFans platform began to be active.

The trial that transfers from the networks to real life

Despite the fact that the trial was seen for sentencing on May 27 and The judicial resolution was announced on June 1, In networks there were thousands of users accusing Heard of “liar” or “manipulative” before the lawsuit was resolved. Some comments that are not isolated in the networks, but jump to real life. An example of this is the graffiti that has been painted in Gran Canaria in which is represented Heard with a long nose, simulating Pinocchio. In the Instagram message that publishes the graffiti they call Heard “feka”, a term used in the urban world to refer to a false person or who appears to be what they are not. “How many innocents in prison?” adds the publication.

In addition, the graffiti adds the phrase “you broke my nose, Johnny” (you broke my nose, Johnny). A statement made by Head during his testimony in one of the court sessions and that later Depp assured that it had been a “faked” aggression. This phrase has also been used to make t-shirts with the face of the actress.