Healers offer traditional medicine at the Tamal Fair in Huauchinango | Puebla Municipalities

Huauchinango, Pue.- From a cleanse to ward off bad air to “thundering” the empacho”, was part of the offer made by traditional healers at the XX Cuacuila Tamal Fair, who made known the practice that has been transmitted from generation to generation based on a gift since the birth of each healer.

One of the curanderas present was Esther Chino, who shared that since she was 12 years old she discovered her gift of healing, for which she accepted and began her learning of methods to cure a twisted stomach, an indigestion.

The woman indicated that she entrusts herself to God, in the Catholic Church to heal, for which she denied that she is a tlamatki (the one who knows), since the tlamatki heals with the management of energies in the caves or by offering on their own altars.

She said that no method is bad, only that they are different ways of curing people’s illnesses, such as women who come to her for “an ovarian, womb or bladder augmentation”.

She assured, without saying how, she can help women get pregnant or also help them accommodate the baby, if it is bad in the womb.

Esther Chino cures muscle aches, applies suction cups, cleanses to drive away bad air, and cleanses to remove the evil eye.

In its 2022 edition, at the Cuacuila Tamal Fair, the traditional dish did not stand out, it was the traditional healers and healers who had a space on the main street of the Nahuatl community, located just three kilometers from the municipal seat of Huauchinango.

