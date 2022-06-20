Harry Styles helps a fan out of the closet at a concert: ‘You’re officially gay, boy!’

Harry Styles He is known for his great empathy with his followers, and before one of them, he had a gesture that will be remembered by the boy throughout his life, since the singer and actor, during a presentation in Wembleyhelped a young man to come out of the closet and shout to the world that he is gay.

Harry Styles and the LGBTQ+ community get along very well

Former member of one direction took advantage of a stop on his tour love on tour to help a young man come out as gay. An Italian fan named mattia It came with a sign that said: “From Ono to Wembley: help me out.” And yes, although it may not seem impossible, the artist gave him his hand.

Harry he caught a glimpse of the sign in the crowd and even reached his hands. “Ok, you would like the people of Wembley to help you out?” Styles asked the boy as the audience went wild with everything that was going on.

“So, you would like the people of Wembley to take you out (of the closet),” Styles told the crowd as they cheered.

As seen in the videos of the moment, the former member of one direction I put the sign down (promising the fan to get it back) and held up a Gay Pride flag.

“When this flag goes over my head, you’re officially out, okay?” styles, holding the flag at his side. “I guess that’s how it works.”

“When is [bandera] goes over my head, you’re officially gay, boy,” he continued.

“Congratulations…you’re a free man,” Styles said before waving and blowing a kiss. “I traveled 2,846 miles to be here tonight, thanks for 10 amazing shows,” read one sign, while another read, “Going to talk to my parents thanks to you!”