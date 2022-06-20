Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner just took party wear to another level

To launch her beauty line Rhode in Los Angeles, the model and now businesswoman, Hailey Bieberturned to emerging designer Duy Tran, whose brand fan club He already has Jennie and Rosé from Blackpink among his many fans. Instead of one of the Vietnamese creative’s standard looks, Bieber wore a custom version of the brand’s Bloody Groom top and Colt skirt, crafted in silver nylon, the perfect complement to Hailey’s glowing tanned skin, it looks like. Adding to the 2K effect feel of the outfit? Platform sandals by Steve Madden and a Prada Re-Edition 2005 bag in iridescent cornflower blue.

Hailey Beiber.Instagram @Rhode

The look is not only the epitome of playful style of Hailey Bieber, inspired by the 90s, but also sustainable. Tran makes her designs with ‘second-hand damaged materials’, that is, with discarded or used fabrics that she buys in Vietnam: ‘I am inspired by the beauty of Vietnam in the 90s and Asia in general and, of course, designers like John Galliano and Vivienne Westwood,’ she explained to Vogue, ‘but my greatest inspiration comes from an appreciation of the beauty of forgotten things, my surroundings and nature. Most of my pieces are inspired by the materials I bought that day in the second hand market. Each piece is unique and cannot be replicated’.