Google writes a Drake RCS message to Apple

Since the beginning of the year, Google has been trying to publicly pressure Apple to adopt the GSMA’s RCS messaging protocol: the Mountain View giant’s campaign spared no means, from the blows thrown from the stage at the Google I world developer conference. / Or 2022, moving on to the long Twitter threads of the Android boss: now the feud has evolved, so much so as to involve rapper Drake.

In a tweet spotted by 9to5Google, the Android Twitter account shared an “unofficial explanatory video” on the meaning of “Texts Go Green”, literally the messages go green, title of the third song from the rapper’s latest album.

The video for the song shows Drake singing about a toxic relationship. Both the title and the chorus of “Texts Go Green” for Google could refer to what happens when an iPhone user blocks someone from contacting them via iMessage. The service is default for SMS, and when you receive messages from non-iOS users, you lose all the benefits of iMessage, including read receipts.

#TextsGoGreen hit us different, that’s why we had to drop this unofficial lyric explainer video #GetTheMessage 💚😏 pic.twitter.com/dPxt9yZjCG – Android (@Android) June 18, 2022

Calling the song a real hit, Google claims that the “phenomenon” of green text bubbles is “rough enough” for both non-iPhone users and anyone who gets blocked. “If only a highly talented team of engineers from Apple solved this problem,” the company says in video. “Because this is a problem that only Apple can solve. They just have to adopt RCS, actually. “

Google reminds Apple and the public how the RCS protocol for messages allows the sending and receiving of high-resolution images and videos, complete with read receipts and sending data both via Wi-Fi and cellular network, as well as supporting the cryptography.

Meanwhile, Big G is completing work on its first Pixel Watch smartwatch, expected with a series of matching interchangeable straps, as Apple has already done with Apple Watch since the first generation.