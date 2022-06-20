Google attacks Apple on the RCS issue, this time with a song by Drake

For several years now Google is trying to incentivize the adoption of the RCS standard by the whole world of telephony and beyond, in order to overcome the use of the now obsolete SMS and MMS as regards text communications and the sending of multimedia elements. The company’s latest campaign aims to launch a new dig at the biggest opponent of this system, namely Applebut let’s go in order.

BECAUSE THE THEME IS ALMOST IMPORTANT IN THE USA

SMS is a topic that appears to be in the eyes of citizens of much of the world almost anachronisticas regions such as Europe and Asia have already overcome these limitations through the use of various messaging applications, as in the case of WhatsApp and Telegram (which is now also Premium), to mention the two most common, while in the United States, the use of the messaging application pre-installed on one’s smartphone is still widespread. This means that iPhone users are more likely to use iMessagewhich is why the question relating to green bubbles it is really significant in this market. For those who do not know what it is, remember that iMessage displays text messages in a blue bubble when interacting with another iOS / macOS user – and this also allows you to access all the advanced functions of the app -, while when receiving a traditional SMS / MMS outside the Apple ecosystem, this is shown in a green bubble.

The distinction between green and blue bubbles caused various disputes also in the social field over the yearswith testimonials from Android users discriminated against precisely because of this color difference within the Messages app, and Apple itself has often used iMessage as one of the cornerstones of its famous golden cage which convinces users to don’t leave the iOS world. Apple obviously protects this vantage point tooth and nail, however Google is trying to push change in this area through the adoption of the RCS protocol, which allows access to functions very similar to those of iMessage without being tied to a specific manufacturer. In short, a standard open to all that could finally equalize the functions even when using the default messaging app, to the benefit of Google and the manufacturers of Android smartphones (and their users) that could arise once and for all the stigma of green bubbles.

GOOGLE USE THE LATEST DRAKE ALBUM

In the last few hours Google has added a new piece to its awareness campaign on the issuetaking advantage of the title and theme of one of the songs featured on the latest album by Drake, Honestly, Nevermind. The title of the song certainly could not go unnoticed by Google, since it is about Texts Go Green and the theme concerns the end of a relationship caused by the inability to communicate one’s feelings correctly. Google then took the ball and published one of its own unofficial explanation of Drake’s lyricsin which it invites Apple to consider the problems caused by incomplete and fragmented communication, inviting its engineers to solve this serious problem through the adoption of the RCS standard. Below is the tweet from Google.

